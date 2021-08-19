Avoid caregiver burnout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a growing aging population in the United States, the AARP reports that more than one in five people act as caregivers. Over 50 million people are helping to care for their loved ones, assisting with health or other needs. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated use of virtual care methods, and many patients and caregivers found themselves learning to navigate a healthcare landscape that was rapidly changing. Others said unexpected goodbyes or had to make hard end-of-life decisions on behalf of a family member. Did my father write a living will? What were my parents’ wishes? Could I have helped more?
· The COVID-19 pandemic is just one example of how the unexpected can change everything. Our aging population continues to increase thanks to medical advances, and with new milestones, come sometimes difficult healthcare decisions for caretakers.
Leah Maul, founder of MEAH Health Navigation, started her company to help others plan ahead as their family members age. She’s experienced frustrations firsthand when a family member didn’t have an advanced directive, leading to hard, unexpected choices.