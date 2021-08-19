Avoid caregiver burnout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a growing aging population in the United States, the AARP reports that more than one in five people act as caregivers. Over 50 million people are helping to care for their loved ones, assisting with health or other needs. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated use of virtual care methods, and many patients and caregivers found themselves learning to navigate a healthcare landscape that was rapidly changing. Others said unexpected goodbyes or had to make hard end-of-life decisions on behalf of a family member. Did my father write a living will? What were my parents’ wishes? Could I have helped more?