Avoid the dreaded "zoom neck"

Bednar Cosmetic in Charlotte has a solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Hours spent on social media and in online meetings are giving us a lot of time to see ourselves on computer screens and in selfies. And, staring at phones and laptops can contribute to the dreaded “zoom neck”.

Nurse practitioner Mae McIntyre of Bednar Cosmetic in Charlotte has a new, non-surgical device called EVOKE. It uses radiofrequency energy to tighten & smooth skin using applicators that you actually wear.

Treatments are done with wearable applicators to provide “hands free” treatments: One applicator resembles a set of headphones. It’s used for "facial remodeling" & skin tightening. A second applicator fits under the chin to tighten a "double chin" and sculpt the neckline.