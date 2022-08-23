Avoid wrecks...slow down & eliminate distractions!

Be careful on the road...slow down

Summer is over for most which means it is back to school time.

With back to school comes more traffic and wrecks are all too common.

We welcome Doctor Ted to break down what we need to know.

In Mecklenburg County just last year we had over 30,000 vehicle accidents, half of those resulted in injuries and we lost over 100 of our neighbors. Sadly there is always an increase of accidents when school starts, more cars on the road, school buses and just not paying attention. Incidentally, when it come to school buses over 100,000 children take school buses each day and that is just in Charlotte and they make over 66,000 stops. Oftentimes it's when the bus stops that’s when accidents occur. Just this past May, a dump truck ran into a school bus just down the road on Sharon and seriously injured, 14 students and both drivers. The truck driver fell asleep. /article/traffic/south-charlotte-school-bus-crash-sharonbrook-drive/275-fd4f4e05-bc83-4ec3-8c35-a67f308e1b22

Charlotte now leads the state in school accidents and there is shortfall of drivers. This shortfall of drivers means they will be hiring inexperienced drivers, if you combine that with heavy traffic it is a recipe that can lead to even more accidents. Dr. Ted wants you to be safe when you are on the road. It is important to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going especially in the morning. Avoid distraction put down your cell phone and especially slow down around school areas and stop for school buses. As a reminder if you are involved in a school bus accidents that is potentially 5 points on your license as well as a $500 fine and your insurance can go up.