'Awakening' is the newest spectacle to hit the Las Vegas Strip, Sponsored by The Wynn Las Vegas

According to Wynn Las Vegas, restaged and reimagined, Awakening is set in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created. New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system.

Featuring a cast of 77 performers, it is the story of a heroine’s journey to bring balance and harmony to the world, told in a kaleidoscope of light, sound and larger-than-life puppetry.

The cast includes dancers, aerialists, acrobats, a pair of slightly inept but loyal clowns all blended with original choreography and a powerful original score.

The most technologically advanced theater in the world including a three-tiered, prismatic stage that brings fantastical worlds and strange creatures to life.

Directed by Baz Halpin with new choreography by Emmy® Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift), the 80-minute production is packed with dynamic movement set to vibrant new music. The 360-experience conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, includes new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and grand illusion.

Performances of Awakening are Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays. The show is dark on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $179 plus tax and applicable fees, with a special VIP package available for $279 plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at Awakening.com or by visiting the Box Office at Wynn Las Vegas.

