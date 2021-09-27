Award-winning local flavors for you to try

Heidi Billotto shares some first and second place winners from the 2021 NC Specialty Foods Association annual awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — These products, ranging from baked goods to snacks, plant based products, condiments, confections, dairy and more are all first or second place winners of the 2021 NC Specialty Foods Association annual awards. The NC Specialty Foods Association is a division of the NC Department of Agriculture.

In the Condiment Category - Homemade Ranch Dressing mix from Kticheneez in Burlington NC.

In the Honey and Preserves Category - Turmeric Zone from Morrisville NC for their Turmeric Honey with Ceylon Cinnamon and Cloves and Local Raw Honey from The Little Beekeeper in Lincolnton NC ( this is the youngest certified bee keeper in the state!)

In the Pantry Category - From Charlotte Flavor Seed a Charlotte-based company making organic spice blends for their Rock Yo Taco seasoning mix and Rising Smoke Sausworks from Efland, NC for their Buzz n' Berry BBQ sauce.

In the snack Category Sippin Snax from Greensboro for their Chocolate Porter Craft Peanuts.