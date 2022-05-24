B-Flex America, the premiere choice in heat transfer vinyl

It’s a place of building brands, reinforcing relationships and making new connections with the hottest hardware and home improvement influencers. Brian Stearns the founder of Hardware Huddle has more. Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle host a number of companies to achieve its purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. One such company is B-Flex America. Here with more is David LaFontaine II.

B-Flex America is the premiere choice when it comes to finding the best heat transfer vinyl on the market. Here at B-Flex, we’re committed to setting a new standard in the industry with our flagship heat transfer vinyl products. The heat transfer vinyl products offered by us are unique and unlike any other vinyl products on the market and will instantly take your business and projects to the next level. B-Flex America offers our clients access to the highest quality heat transfer vinyl products in over 250 different styles and colors. We offers vinyl options with multiple finishes for a professional and quality look. No matter if you’re a professional or a DIYer, our heat transfer vinyl is simple, and anyone can make creative projects with our products. The heat transfer films that we produce are thin, stretchy and can withstand over 100 wash cycles. They’re designed to streamline your workflow while saving you time.