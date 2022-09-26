Benefits of B12 Shots

Hydrate Medical offers B12 shots as well as many other wellness treatments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits.

Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:

Rapid heartbeat

Numbness and tingling of hands and feet

Difficulty with balance

Sore tongue

Salty taste in mouth

Diarrhea or constipation

Some foods that are high in B12 to get your levels higher are :

Canned Salmon

Ground beef

Chicken

Eggs

Milk

While these foods are great, one of the fastest and medically proven ways to get B12 is a B12 shot.

At Hydrate Medical they offer B12 shots to quickly get your levels up higher. It is a spa-like atmosphere. No hospital or waiting in a doctor's office all day!

For more information, go online to charlotte.hydratemedical.com.

