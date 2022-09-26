Benefits of B12 Shots

x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits.

Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:

  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Numbness and tingling of hands and feet
  • Difficulty with balance
  • Sore tongue
  • Salty taste in mouth
  • Diarrhea or constipation

Some foods that are high in B12 to get your levels higher are :

  • Canned Salmon
  • Ground beef
  • Chicken
  • Eggs
  • Milk

While these foods are great, one of the fastest and medically proven ways to get B12 is a B12 shot.

At Hydrate Medical they offer B12 shots to quickly get your levels up higher. It is a spa-like atmosphere. No hospital or waiting in a doctor's office all day!

For more information, go online to charlotte.hydratemedical.com.

