Babies & Bumps is coming to Charlotte

Expecting & New Parents – Soon-to-be Grandparents this is for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Listens up new moms and dad Babies & Bumps is coming near you. Here with more is Kate Clark, the PR & Social Media Manager for Britax & BOB Gear – a global baby gear company with its Americas Headquarters located right in Fort Mill, SC. “Get ready because Monica Infante founder of Babies & Bumps is gearing up to bring her popular traveling event series for expecting and new parents to Charlotte” says Clark. The event is Sunday, May 21st, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM located at Embassy Suites Charlotte Ayrsley, 1917 Ayrsley Town Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273. Attendees receive full access to exhibitors & vendors, seminars, demonstrations, complimentary activities, and Jamie Grayson’s Baby Registry Lab. The registration desk will open for check-in starting at 10:45 AM, and doors for Baby Gear Lab Seminar open at 2:55 PM.

Babies & Bumps is a purpose-driven organization founded and run by a mom on a mission to educate and empower our attendees. Monica designed the traveling event series around the belief that information + connections = empowerment, so there's a strong focus on education and community building. It's a conference-style event, not an expo, with 9 classroom-style seminars on pregnancy & birth, newborns & new parents, and life with a baby, as well as 7 skill-building demonstrations that teach skills that attendees can take home and put into practice. Think: breastfeeding positions, infant CPR, and comfort measures for labor. Internationally recognized baby gear expert with 18 years in the industry and child passenger safety technician (CPST), Jamie Grayson , will be on the exhibitor floor from 11:00 AM – 2;30 PM demonstrating baby gear from a variety of brands, and will host the ever-popular Baby Registry Lab from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM to help educate parents on the ins and outs of popular registry categories like highchairs, strollers, car seats, baby carriers, and more. “Some of the products featured at the event is Britax Willow Brook Travel System, One4Life all in one car seat, BOB Gear Renegade Wagon and the Wayfinder Jogging Stroller just to name a few” says Clark.

Expect a charity raffle at every event to fundraise for a local non-profit that serves new parents, expectant parents, or babies. Both brands and local organizations contribute, and the B&B team typically raises between $500 and $1,000. The beneficiary in Charlotte this year is WakeMed Mothers' Milk Bank - a non-profit milk bank that provides safe, pasteurized donor milk to babies in hospital NICUs in North Carolina and all along the east coast - breast milk donated by parents.

General Admission: Advance Purchase (Sales end on May 18, 2023)

$20.00 +$1.45 Sales Tax

Admission for one adult (18+), plus one (1) entry into the Babies & Bumps grand prize drawing. General Admission tickets do NOT include a gift bag.

Premium Admission (Sales end on May 21, 2023)

$50.00 +$3.63 Sales Tax

Admission for one adult (18+), plus two (2) entries into the Babies & Bumps grand prize drawing, and one (1) gift bag filled with $100+ in products from brands we love.

Purchase a ticket here.