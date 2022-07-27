Back-to-school donation drives with Goodwill

Goodwill industries of the Southern Piedmont is hosting 5 back-to-school donation drives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe, back back to school is just right around the corner. This is a perfect time to get rid of everything you don't need in your home, and donate to the Goodwill Summer Donation Drive! The drive kicks off tomorrow at Ballantyne Campus in the Simmons Building Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can donate gently used clothing, electronics and household items! You will be supporting local families in need by bringing donations to the Simmons Building parking lot on the Ballantyne campus between 8 a.m. to noon on July 28. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is collecting clothing, household items, books and more.

Plus, if you donate at the South Park donation drive you could win a $500 gift card to the South Park mall!

To find out more on these donation drives visit goodwillsp.org.

