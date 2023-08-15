Back-to-School Essentials 2023, Sponsored by C P Newsgroup

David Gregg shares essential student support solutions!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school year can be more successful for students of every age and learning level with just 3 Back-to-School Essentials! David Gregg - C P Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with category leading companies to introduce us to these essential student support solutions!

First up is an essential content creation tool for all of those school projects, presentations and reports: Adobe Express! This tool is free to use and you can sign up online at Adobe.com/express.

The next essential item is the SanDisk Ultra microSD Cards for Chromebook . This useful tool starts at $12.99 and more information can be found online at SanDisk.com.

OtterBox Power Products will come in handy during the school year. They start at $24.95 and you can find more information online at OtterBox.com.

For more information, go online to CPNewsgroup.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.