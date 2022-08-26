Back to School Essentials

Get back into the school routine with these essentials

School is starting back up and Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has some back to school essential that you will want. No lunch would be complete without Fairlife.

Fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk is delicious. Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk is a great-tasting, nutrition-rich option for kids’ school lunches and snacks. The fairlife 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz and fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk 14 oz options make for the perfect lunch or snack time pairing with 50% less sugar and 50% more protein than regular milk. Visit www.fairlife.com to learn more about these products and find the products in stores near you.

Getting your kids into a healthy sleep routine is essential. VTech V-Hush™ Sleep Training Soother is the answer. Help families get better, longer sleep as a new school year kicks off, the VTech V-Hush™ Sleep Training Soother combines light, sounds and expert tips to create ideal sleep patterns and environments.

Kids will work up an appetite from being at school and often times require a snack to satisfy their hunger. Baked by Melissa has some Bite-Size Back To School Cupcakes that are delicious. Baked by Melissa’s Back To School cupcakes are nut-free and full of everyone’s favorite flavors like S’mores, Vanilla & Sprinkles, nut-free Blondie, & Salted Caramel Brownie - Perfect (and safe) for the classroom, birthday parties, teacher gifts, visit bakedbymelissa.com to order.

When it comes to health and wellness Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick, is an essential that you will need. Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick is a multi-purpose skin care product for anyone seeking relief from chapped, chafed or very dry skin and is ideal for on-the-go. It will soothe irritated skin. The Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick can be used as a chafe stick to help prevent chafing and it provides soothing care for dry, irritated skin; friction and windburn; and cracked heels and feet. Moisturized and Protected: Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick contains Petrolatum (a skin protectant) and is enriched with avocado oil and shea butter, leaving skin feeling moisturized and protected. Available at Target, CVS and Amazon.com