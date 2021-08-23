Back to school fashions

The hottest trends in back to school fall fashion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going back to school is in full swing and that means school fashion trends are a hot topic. But what are the kids wearing these days? Here to talk about the trends and styles that kids are rocking is the Carolina style guy Hade E Robinson.



Trend 1: Camouflage

Camouflage is not just for the army, kids are wearing it, especially boys they love the military style clothes. Fatigues are being worn by all ages. Whether it's a sweater, shirt, pant or even an entire outfit, kids of all ages can’t get enough of the military gear. Also kids are not afraid to mix and match patterns.

Trend 2: Tie Dye

Who knew that tie dye from the seventies would make a comeback. Young ladies are falling in love with the 70’s theme and the freedom of expression that tie dye emotes. Pair a tie dye shirt with jeans, or just mix and match patterns it doesn’t matter. Tie dye goes well for any occasion. There is also an option to have your kids make their own tie dye clothing by buying a tie dye kit. Don’t be afraid to express yourself because your tie dye will go with just about everything.

Trend 3: Active Wear

Active wear is popular whether it’s a famous brand or not. Be careful some school have dress codes that students must obey. Also some branding may not be allowed on campus but everyone is wearing active wear. The major brands like Nike are being show cased in leggings, sweatpant etc... Active wear is stylish and comfortable as well as functional.

Trend 4: These Boots aren’t made for walking

Both young men and women are wearing boots and not just for function but for style. Pair your Timberland boots with your favorite jeans or any other item. Can you believe it that kids are wearing boots with shorts and active wear? Yes they are and that trend looks like it will continue throughout the year.

Trend 5: Footwear is fashionable

Young boys are finding that they can’t get enough of having a nice clean white sneaker. And don’t worry mom they are so in love with the clean look that they will keep that white sneaker smudge proof and free from dirt. This trend is fun and goes with anything casual to dressy. Girls are getting into the act by wearing bling on their feet. Footwear has gotten more stylish over the years and kids are taking advantage of the new trends.

For more information on the trends and back to school style contact The Carolina Style Guy at Hade@CarolinaStyleGuy.com.