Back-to-school fashions from Zulily

Back-to-school time is nearly here! Whether you’re a parent, student or teacher, we all have long shopping lists to get us ready for the first day. Lifestyle expert and mother of two Kathy Buccio wants you to try out Zulily for great fashions and bargains. Buccio says Zulily is an online retailer that helps moms discover incredible deals and fresh styles for themselves, their families and their homes. Every day they launch thousands of products at amazing values, curating personalized shopping experiences that include big name brands and boutique finds. And starting today through the back-to-school season, Zulily will be hosting a special back-to-school shop.
Kids will also have a chance to be part of a design session for a new kid’s capsule collection. To bring to life fresh, unique new styles inspired by kids for kids – Zulily launched the Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu Contest open now through July 31. Six inspiring designs created by kids ages 5-14 will be chosen to win a $6K back-to-school prize package and a chance to be the trend setting inspiration for an exclusive capsule collection. Visit zulily.com to learn how to enter and see more items available in Zulily’s Back-to-School Shop.