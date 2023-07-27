Back to School gadgets

Gift suggestions for those heading back to class

Electronic Dictionary Bookmark — provides over 40,000 word definitions from Collins Pocket Webster Dictionary. It easily slips between pages of a book and when taken out, allows you to type in a word encountered on a page with its built-in keypad. Includes lithium CR2032 watch battery. The Bookmark is $19.95 at www.Hammacher.com or directly go to: https://www.hammacher.com/product/electronic-dictionary-bookmark

VentaPak is a backpack accessory that attaches to a favorite backpack to make it much more ventilated and ergonomic. VentaPak gets your pack off your back with an attachable, lightweight frame and mesh that create a true separation between your back and your backpack for major airflow and cooling. So now there’s a solution for “sweaty back.” VentaPak also ergonomically tugs your shoulders back and directs backpack weight more horizontally into the middle and lower back, instead of straight down on the shoulders. This improves posture and makes the backpack feel lighter while also reducing back stress, strain and pain. VentaPak comes in two sizes – Standard (16L x 12W x 1-2 inches depth, adjustable) and Small (~14.5 x 11 x 1-2 inches). VentaPak costs $42.50 for the Small size and $44.50 for the Standard size and you can learn more by going to www.VentaPak.com or Amazon at ­­­https://www.amazon.com/VentaPak-Small-Ventilation-Backpack-Spacer/dp/B0B5Z9F79S. (It should also be noted that part of the proceeds go to planting trees via Onetreeplanted.org and also getting bikes and a proven mentoring program to at-risk kids via BikesforKids.)

TYMO PORTA Hair Straightening Brush — This innovative cordless brush lets you touch up your hair anytime, anywhere. PORTA is perfect for busy mornings when you need salon-straight locks in a flash. The lightweight, ergonomic design is easy to handle and won’t take up much space in your handbag or dorm room. With this styler, you can say goodbye to bad hair days. The ceramic-coated bristles straighten and add shine without causing damage. Three temperature settings up to 395°F provide customized styling for all hair types. And PORTA features built-in ionic technology to smooth frizz and fly-a-way hair, while locking in moisture. The patented 3D heated bristles transfer heat quickly and evenly for professional results. If you plan to traveling, you should know that PORTA is TSA-approved, so you can carry it right onto the plane. The long-lasting battery lets you style for 30 mins between charges. And it heats up in just 90 seconds, so you can fix fly-a-way hairs before that important meeting, interview or night out on the town. Humid weather is no match for PORTA! Get frizz-free, salon-quality hair in minutes. The safe, tapered bristle design smoothes hair close to the scalp without burns. For flawless hair on-the-go, PORTA is a must-have. TYMO’s innovative styling technology means you can look photo-ready anytime, anywhere. Get ready to WOW the world with PORTA. The TYMO PORTA is $49.99 (with Amazon coupon) and is available on Amazon at https://spn.so/ra5zf954

Props Luggage — Props Luggage is the perfect addition to your students “must haves”. This carry-on has the added magic of built in legs. Unfold the legs and Props Luggage can become a desk or table anywhere. This is the perfect case for your students weekend jaunts home or visiting their friends for the weekend. Props can become its own luggage rack. Open the built-in leg system and your case is off the maybe not so clean dorm room floor. For those college athletes this would be an amazing addition. On the road for games, sitting at the airports and trying to get that paper finished. Prop up your case at the gate and you have your own workstation to place your laptop rather than balancing on your lap. Sharing a room with 3 other fellow athletes, no place to put your suitcase? Problem solved. Do you have a student traveling abroad? Props Luggage is the perfect case for all of the weekend trips. The expansion zipper allows for plenty of space to pack. Props fits above in most airlines overhead compartments and perfect for hotels or hostels. And finally, for the parents, with the kids back at school, now it’s time to plan your getaway, so get yourself a Props and head out. Check it out at www.propsluggage.com $350.00 with free shipping