Keep your kids safe and healthy as they head back to school

Dr. Kristin Strange from Avance Care Primary Care in Matthews shares tips for the school year

It’s that time of the year again. As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, there are a ton of questions and concerns about how to keep kids healthy and safe.

Dr. Kristin Strange, Pediatrician at Avance Care Primary Care in Matthews shares some general tips for healthy return to school.

She stresses the importance of sleep, healthy eating, staying active and limiting cell phone and social media. These things could help lower the risk of getting sick – including COVID.

It is also important if your child will be playing sports to get them checked for a sports physical to make sure they are healthy and ready to play.

