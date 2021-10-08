Back to school prep

Decrease screen time and an early bed routine will help you transition in person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a long and fun filled summer but now it’s time to reset and transition from Summer to Back-to-School. Here to help guide you back to school is cognitive specialist Bea Moise. The fun is over and it’s time to think about transitioning, camps are ready to desist activities, summer programs are drawing to a close and it now it’s time to turn our attention to going back to school. Here are some tips that can help.

Tip 1: Ending Bad summer habits early. Staying up all night, too much screen time and random hours of fun. Establish better routines especially around bedtime so that your kids will be ready to go back to school. Slowly decrease their bedtime by and hour, it will make a huge difference.

Tip 2: Decrease Screen Time. It time for the little ones to put down their devices, cease watching television all night. It may be a little difficult because kids having been learning virtually for the past year. But It is necessary to establish good habits because kids will be going back to learning in person and not virtually.