Back to school prep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a long and fun filled summer but now it’s time to reset and transition from Summer to Back-to-School. Here to help guide you back to school is cognitive specialist Bea Moise. The fun is over and it’s time to think about transitioning, camps are ready to desist activities, summer programs are drawing to a close and it now it’s time to turn our attention to going back to school. Here are some tips that can help.
Tip 1: Ending Bad summer habits early. Staying up all night, too much screen time and random hours of fun. Establish better routines especially around bedtime so that your kids will be ready to go back to school. Slowly decrease their bedtime by and hour, it will make a huge difference.
Tip 2: Decrease Screen Time. It time for the little ones to put down their devices, cease watching television all night. It may be a little difficult because kids having been learning virtually for the past year. But It is necessary to establish good habits because kids will be going back to learning in person and not virtually.
Tip 3: Provide Information: Let your child know what is new and what is changing. Reach out to the school system and see what policy they have in place. For example is there a mask mandate? What about recess, are kids socially distancing? Preparing your child will help with the transition back to school. Employing these measures is good for everyone involved. You will be glad you did. For more information and the latest in back to school transition visit BeatriceMoise.com