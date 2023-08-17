Safe school bus alternatives, sponsored by Propane Education and Research Council

Benefits of Propane-Powered Buses

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

When parents put a child on a school bus, the expectation is that their student will arrive safely and ready to learn. With significant funding available through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, there’s never been a better time to prioritize ensuring every child has a safe, clean, healthy ride to school by replacing aging, dirty diesel buses with clean propane buses.

Tucker Perkins, President/CEO of PERC, the Propane Education & Research Council, joined Charlotte Today to discuss cleaner options for the nation’s school bus fleets. A study provided by the Propane Education and Research Council shows how low-emission buses are linked to improved test scores. More than 1.3 million students will ride a propane school bus this year, and to find more information you can visit BetterOurBuses.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.