Back to School Savings, sponsored by ExxonMobil

Ways to make the back-to-school season less stressful for parents

While we all enjoy the beautiful, long summer days, another school year is around the corner. As we continue to look ahead to the back-to-school season, parents will be in search of educational (and entertaining) tools that can help their children thrive in the classroom as well as at home.

Bola Sokunbi says it's a great idea for parents to take advantage of loyalty programs. If you head to ExxonMobil stations you can leverage your Walmart Plus membership to save 20 cents of every gallon of gas between now and September 15th.

Another great way to save during back to school season is to explore shopping secondhand. It's easier than ever to shop secondhand online.

Also, take advantage of free shipping and free delivery with Walmart Plus.

For more information, go to the ExxonMobil Instagram @Exxonmobilestations.

