Back to school tips

Start early and save big on back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is drawing to a close and soon kids will be back to school.

Why not get a jump start on the savings and deals available by so many companies. Here with 6 Ways to save on back to school is Jenny Martin from Southern Savers.

1: Start Early

Even though you don’t have your school list or even what teacher they will have, that doesn’t need to stop you. The sales are running now through the end of August. That’s it. If you don’t go back to school until September and you wait until the night before to shop, you’ll be sorry you did. In general you can guess what your kiddos need and you’ll probably be 95% spot on. What did you use when you were 6? Crayons, Pencils, Markers…

2: Double Your Quantity

Most school supply lists never have enough on them to get you through the year, and sadly we NEVER see a spring school supply sale. Double whatever you think you need so that you have a stash of supplies to last all year.

3: Don’t Forget Coupons

We actually do see coupons for back to school items! Crayola, Elmers, BIC, Paper Mate and Sharpie have printable coupons as well as mobile app offers in apps like Ibotta. You’ll also see store coupons off total purchases or specific items.

4: It’s Okay to Spend More for Quality

There are a few things that are worth the extra money. You don’t have to go overboard splurging, but, it would behoove you to buy a higher quality backpack, lunch box and even binders. These take a beating and in the long run not having to replace them becomes the savings.

5: Skip Licensed Gear

Buying school supplies that have characters and brands on them costs money. Lots of money! In reality 99% of the time they aren’t the best quality products either. If your kids really want branded items then compromise on 1 or 2 things, or… grab them a pack of stickers with their favorite characters and let them brand items themselves!

6: Think Used For Some Items

Shop consignment sales starting in August to get uniforms and clothing. Also for other large ticket items think of going used for graphing calculators, tablets and eReaders. For anyone else homeschooling, we’ve also gotten used microscopes, math manipulative and curriculum!