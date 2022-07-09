Back to School with The Good Feet Store

Get premium arch supports for your kids

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It’s back to school time! Let’s talk with Melanie Thompson, about going back to school with Good Feet. Summer is over and people are returning to their routines and kids are ready for school and fall sports. Essentially people are active and on their feet most of the time. Kids are so busy with so much activity that they can benefit from Good Feet’s premium arch supports. First of all it will help with alignment and improved balance. Starting out with arch supports as a part of your gear also helps prevent potential issues later. Good Feet's premium arch supports helps kids stay in sports longer and perform better and they feel good!

Parents you can help your child prepare, we recommend these tips when buying footwear.

Tip 1: Look for shoes with a wide toe box because growing feet need room. Make sure you have extra room for toes

Tip 2: Measure your feet. You want to have the correct sizing. Come into The Good Feet Store and we will be happy to do that for you for free.

Tip 3: Plan for growth. With premium arch supports, you can buy shoes a size up – as long as arches are supported, your feet will feel great. Also with our lifetime arch supports, as your kids grow, we will resize the supports for the rest of their life, free of charge.

Here are a few things you need to know about The Good Feet Store:

At The Good Feet Store we believe in investing in your health and wellness so you can do more of the activities you love.

Our premium arch supports are uniquely designed to guide your feet into the ideal position

Our supports provides a strong foundation for your entire body.

It helps you go further, perform better, and do more of what you love.