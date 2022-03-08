Essential Tools for Back-to-School/College 2022

Budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season from Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor David Gregg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season. David Gregg - Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season.

The first product is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360. It goes for $449.99 and you can find more information online at Samsung.com.

Next is the OtterBox Power Banks. They start at $34.95 and you can find more at OtterBox.com.

You can also purchase the Photomath by visiting Photomath.com.

Another great product is the WD Drive for Chromebook. It costs $79.99 and you can go to WD.com for more.

Lastly is the SanDisk Ultra microSD Cards for Chromebook. Starts at $13.99 and you can find more at SanDisk.com.

