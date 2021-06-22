Transitioning back to the office

Start with a positive attitude about your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us are starting to return back to the office. That can cause some stress. Career coach Cassandra Whitlow offers these tips for the transition.

Coping skill 1: Highlight the positive.

The office is not all gloom and doom. Whitlow says, “You need to remember the pros of going back into work. You'll suffer less loneliness and have a better boundary between work and home life.”

Coping skill 2: Have a return plan.

It is important to establish a return routine for your morning. Don’t go at this aimlessly or you will veer off course. This is the time to mimic as much as you can a work schedule. Whitlow suggests taking breaks and lunches at the designated times you would at work.

Coping skill 3: Stock your desk

Keep a desks of snacks, sanitizers, masks if needed, family pictures etc.. it will help you get through the day when you need a brief respite. It also will calm your nerves having a stock pile of goodies on hand.

Coping Skill 4: Be self-aware.

You need to take inventory throughout the day of your thoughts and feelings. If you are feeling anxious in crowds or in a conference room make sure your manager knows about it.