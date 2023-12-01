Bacon Corn Chowder with Scallops

Chef Jack from The String Bean cooks up something warm for winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bacon Corn Chowder:

Ingredients:

1. cup of bacon grease

2. 1/2 White onion chopped

3. 2 Tablespoons of minced Garlic

4. 4 cups frozen corn kernals (thawed)

5. 1 small jar of pimentos drained.

6. 1/2 cup chopped bacon

7. 1 pint heavy cream

8. 1 cup white wine

9. Slurry as needed (corn starch and water)

10 1 Tablespoon of Cajun seasoning

11. Salt and Pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat sauce pot and melt the bacon grease down

2. Add onion and saute until softened

3. Add garlic and sautee in

4. Add corn and pimentos sautee

5. Add White Wine and bring to boil to cook off alchohol and reduce by half

6 Season with Cajun seasoning

7. Add heavy cream and bring to slow boil, reduce heat to simmer

8 Blend soup with hand blender keeping some texture

9. add chopped bacon and whisk

10. Thicken with slurry until desired thickness

Cinnamon Skewered Scallops

Ingredients:

1. Bay Sallops

2. Cinnamon Sticks

3. Olive oil

Procedure:

1 Pat dry scallops with paper towel and leave rested on plate with paper towels

2. Using a chefs knife carefully split the stick down the middle long way exposing inside

3. Skewer each scallop through the center side to side.

4. Heat skillet with light oil over medium heat and carfully place dry, room temperature scallops in one by one

5. Once browned on first side flip over and repeat. (about 3-4 minutes per side)

6. Remove and let rest

7 Serve over pool of corn chowder

