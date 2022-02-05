Baked By Melissa's bite-sized cupcakes the perfect gift for Mother's Day

Bite sized cupcakes in a variety of special flavors, for your next celebration

Baked By Melissa - the perfect bite size treat for your mom this Mother's Day.

Founded by baker (and now mom) Melissa Ben-Ishay, Baked by Melissa is the NYC-based dessert brand famous for its bite-size cupcakes.

With the idea that people should be able to taste more flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, she launched Baked by Melissa in 2008 after being fired from her job in advertising.

Today the company ships nationwide, operates 14 stores, and has sold over 200 million cupcakes. With gift boxes for every occasion, and custom packaging that guarantees freshness, Baked by Melissa has become a go to brand for birthday gifts and all of life’s moments.

Melissa is now a mom to two little girls, CEO of the company and still personally develops all of Baked by Melissa’s unique flavors. She commits herself to the same goal she had from day one: To make people happy...one bite at a time.

Baked by Melisa has the perfect Mother's Day gift - they're offering a limited edition assortment of 'Greatest of All Time' flavors and beautiful Mother's Day gift boxes. S'mores, Vanilla & Sprinkles, Salted Caramel Brownie, Electric Tie Dye, etc. Every flavor is handcrafted.

There are also vegan and gluten free options, you can put any assortment you like in the Mother's Day gift box.

They ship everywhere in the US, with custom packaging ensures that treats arrive fresh and beautiful. Order now - you can reserve a future arrival date at checkout, and even enter multiple shipping addresses if you have multiple mamas to gift to!