Chef Jill Aker Ray shares a simple recipe for Sunday supper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baked Lemon Chicken

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 45-90 minutes

Serves: 4-6

2-1/2 pounds skin-on/bone-in chicken breasts

(or I prefer skin on bone in chicken thighs)

2 -4 TBSP olive oil/ butter (I like a combo of both)

2 -4 TBSP lemon juice ( juice of 1/2-1 lemon)

1 TBSP lemon pepper seasoning

1-1/2 teaspoon Lawry's seasoning salt

1 teaspoon Italian seasonings

Lemon slices

Fresh herbs (parsley/rosemary/oregano etc) optional

Preheat oven to 400°.

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels as place on a baking sheet or 9 x 13 pan. Spray with cooking spray.

Drizzle the olive oil over both sides of the chicken, rubbing to coat well. Then turn skin side up. Drizzle with lemon juice.

In another small bowl, stir together the lemon pepper seasoning, salt, Italian seasonings.

Sprinkle the spices evenly over the chicken. Cover with pats of butter and lemon slices.

Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165°

Serve with a garnish or sprinkle of fresh herbs with creamy mashed potatoes or rice to soak up the tart and herbaceous juices.