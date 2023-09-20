Immerse yourself in a world of creativity and art at Ballantyne’s Backyard sponsored by The Charlotte International Arts Festival

Bring your family to The Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Joining us on Wednesday from Blumenthal Performing Arts Center was President and CEO, Tom Gabbard.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival elements in Ballantyne's Backyard are pure fun for everyone, from families to individuals, and welcome curiosity, as they invite you to see the Queen City through new eyes.

With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival is gearing up to be a huge hit. The festival runs now –October 1st. The annual festival uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world, and more. A spree of creativity, innovation, and art, CIAF offers something for every taste, culture, expression, and budget, with more than 200 events across multiple genres, the majority which are free and open to the public, with ticketed events starting at $5.

"The launch of CIAF last Fall exceeded our expectations in every way,” says Gabbard. The festival uniquely blends artists from around the world and around the corner. This year, they are elevating the focus on international artists and organizations right here in Charlotte. This year, CIAF will span 17 days over 170 free events, at least 150 art installations and 120 musical acts. Don’t forget to check out the scavenger attractions 100 Tiny Things as well as 9 Blumenthal Fellows and 75 vendors at the International Bazaar. There is something for everyone. Surprising new art and experiences can be found around every corner. CIAF is proud to partner this year with two Charlotte community cultural fixtures, the Festival of India and the Latin American Festival. Bring your family and Enjoy!