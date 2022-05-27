Bally Wilson performs on Charlotte Today

Contact him to perform at your next event

Bally Wilson is a local musician that has recently moved into event and wedding performing. He started recording music when he was thirteen years old. He heard his family singing and joined in with them, and that made him decide to pursue music. He says that he loves to perform music because he feels closer to God when he uses the gift that God gave him.

The song he decided to perform for Charlotte Today is called "So committed" and will be available to listen to and enjoy on iTunes.

If you want to find out more or to book Bally to perform at your wedding or next event, you can add him as a friend to learn more at B'ee Wilson or you can follow him on Instagram @Bally.Wilson.

