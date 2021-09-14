Band workout, easy and no gym required

4 Band exercises that will get you into great shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have a great workout for you this morning and all you need is a band.

Meghan Trainor, motivational fitness coach, is going to take us through a few exercises. Meghan enjoys the band workout because bands are affordable, versatile and extremely effective. Plus, you can do a band workout anywhere and your not limited to the gym.



Exercise 1: Bent over Rows

Place the band under the ball of your right foot and grab the band with your hand and pull the band up to your pocket. Make sure you are bent over in a nice athletic stance to get the full affect of the exercise. This exercise is good for the abdominal and the arms as well. If you want to take it up a notch add a little twist for the lateral obliques.



Exercise 2: Bow and Arrow Pulls

Place the band in front of you with both hands and pull one arm back as if you are pulling a bow and arrow. Repeat the other side. This is good for your lats.



Exercise 3: Push Pulses

These exercise are fun and challenging. Extend your arms in front of your body. Palms should be facing each other and pull yours hands apart horizontally. You will feel it in your shoulders, arms and back. If you want to take it up a notch add a step touch side to side with this exercise.



Exercise 4: Lateral Steps