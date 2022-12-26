Band Workout for busy Moms and Dads

All you need is 15mins for this workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Busy moms and dads we have a workout you can do, all you need is 15 minutes. Here with some great exercises is Fitness Trainor, Asun Peterson, from Upscale Fitness.

Just because you're busy, doesn’t mean you can't get in a good workout. Today Fitness Trainer, Asun Peterson shared a workout featuring bands. “Bands can add as much or as little resistance as you would like, and they are not super expensive and will give you a good cardio workout” says Peterson.

Here is a list of exercises to try:

Exercise 1: Bands Squats – will work the entire glute and leg area. Put the band in both hands and now step on the bands. Legs are shoulder width apart. Next squat keeping your back upright! Now back to standing position and repeat exercise.

Exercise 2: Band Shoulder Press – Step on the band with legs slightly shoulder width apart. Put your elbows toward your hips and hands near your shoulders. Next press and return hand back to shoulders. Repeat exercise.

Exercise 3: Band Triceps Kick Back – Stand on the bands as in the first two exercises. Next bend at the waist hands near your pockets . Next kick hands back towards your back and glute area. Return hands back towards pockets and repeat exercise.

“You don’t need a lot of time to work your way through these exercises” says Peterson. A couple of rounds of the exercise and then be on your way.

For more information visit Upscale-Fitness.com or follow Asun @ADivineKing

