Bang Bang Burgers shares how to make "next level" burgers

It's never “just a burger” in the movie The Menu or at Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s buzz around the movie “The Menu,” a dark, comedic take on foodie fandom and culture. A cheeseburger plays a pivotal role in the film – no spoilers here, and people are talking about craving them when they leave the theater.

From the bun to the sauces, to the toppings, there is a science to building a great, gourmet-level burger. It is never “just a burger,” in The Menu or at Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte.

Huang, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, sources whole muscle cuts of high-quality Black Angus chuck, boneless short rib and brisket beef from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City, Kansas - and has teamed up with John Anselmo, of American Butcher Company in Birmingham, Alabama, to grind a custom blend for Bang Bang Burgers.

