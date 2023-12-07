Bar Marcel’s Wine Dinner is on July 17th

Enjoy a six course dinner with a wine pairing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today Ashley Whittaker of Bar Marcel and Mick Cauthen of 3 Keys Distributors joined Charlotte Today to talk all things WINE in advance of Bar Marcel’s Wine Dinner on July 17th.

According to Wonderment Wines, they represent intelligent effort, value and balance which create a sense of 'Wonder'. Their wines are focused on specific terroir where each wine represents the vineyards distinctive style and expression. Thru artisanal methods and minimal intervention in both the vineyard and the cellar along with a focus on environmental and social consciousness they look forward to providing each customer no less than exactly what they desire.

Join Bar Marcel for their first ever Wine Dinner on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. Executive Chef Eduardo Rios will be preparing a six course dinner with wine pairings from Wonderment Wines. Stephanie Cook from Wonderment Wines will also be in attendance to provide additional insights on each wine, including the vineyards' distinctive style and expression.

Course 1

STRAWBERRY GAZPACHO - Croutons, strawberry confit, micro arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto

WINE PAIRING - Bernard Gaucher Grower’s Champagne

Course 2

PAN SEARED HAMACHI - Marinated baby bok choy, marble potato confit, ginger carrot puree

WINE PAIRING - Hyde vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Course 3

ROASTED QUAIL - Stuffed with foie gras and shiitake mushrooms, sea island red pea, chorizo, spinach purée

WINE PAIRING - Dutton-Campbell Pinot Noir

Course 4

ANCHO CHILE CURED PORK TENDERLOIN - Soft polenta with N’duja, smoked apple chutney

WINE PAIRING - Bacigalupi Old Vine Zinfandel

Course 5

DRY AGED NY STRIP - Corn puree, marble potato chips, chorizo sopressata, demi glaze

WINE PAIRING - Burton Ranch Old Vine Zinfandel

Course 6

DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE - Candied hazelnut powder, gold flake

WINE PAIRING - Bacigalupi Petite Sirah

Tickets are $165 per person (gratuity and tax are included). Seats are limited so book yours before they’re gone!

Be sure to follow Bar Marcel on @barmarcelclt for more information, dates, and tickets!

