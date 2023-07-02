"Barbequeterie" for the Big Game

Ernie Adler shares what to put out for your celebrations

This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday, the most exciting game in the NFL. It’s also the day to crown a football game day food champion so you need to up your football food menu and presentation at your party. You will definitely not win any prizes by putting out subs or fried chicken for your game day spread. Today we will focus on traditional bbq and some great sides. We’ll be presenting a “barbequeterie” with meats, sides, and a spin on a few appetizers.

First up the apps. Everyone loves Buffalo chicken dip and it’s easy and quick to make. But, many recipes simply call for canned chicken or a pre-made rotisserie chicken. While those are easy options canned chicken is great when you’re stranded at sea, and rotisserie chicken flavors don’t quite go with the dip. Instead go ahead and grill and shred your own chicken (this is also great to do for meal prep). Take either chicken breasts or thighs, lightly baste with vegetable oil or spray oil, preheat your grill to 400 degrees, and then grill turning until both sides have a nice char on them and the internal temperature is 165 degrees. For some BBQ smoke flavor light up some wood chips or pellets. Technically they are cooked at 165 degrees but not at the right temperature to shred and pull the meat. Take off the grill, put in an aluminum pan with a little water, enough to generate some steam, cover tightly with foil, return to the grill. When the internal temperature reaches 195 degrees they’re done and cooked enough to shred. Remove, let cool to a warm temperature to handle with gloves on, and use fork, “bear claws”, or shred by hand, and set aside. In a large bowl add in softened cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese or your favorite blend, the shredded chicken, ranch or blue cheese dressing, and buffalo wing sauce. Heat your oven or grill to 375 degrees, mix all together thoroughly, put in a pan, and place in the oven or grill, and after 20 minutes it should be hot and bubbly. Serve with pita chips.

Our next app will be a Texas favorite called Armadillo eggs. They are not made from Armadillo nor are they eggs. First core out some nice sized jalapenos (that will take a little of the heat out of them). Stuff with your favorite shredded cheese (I’m using Penny’s pimiento cheese, made here in Charlotte), then wrap in either seasoned ground beef or sausage, then wrap in bacon, grill, and finish the last 10 minutes with BBQ sauce. Cut in half to when serving.