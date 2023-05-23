A full body workout you can do at home or at the gym

Barry's provides an upbeat and fun workout for all levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for new exercises to incorporate into your fitness routine? Or maybe some to start with if you’re getting back into fitness? Either way, Barry’s Charlotte Instructor Zach Blackmore joined Charlotte Today to show us a few full-body moves to do at home, at the gym, or even at Barry’s.

Barry’s is the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience that provides an immersive, high-intensity, one-hour workout that’s as effective as it is fun. Their classes are designed to tone muscle, maximize fat loss and increase your metabolism by alternating treadmill and weight work in a high-energy and infectious environment. The dimly lit red studio, motivating music, and inspiring instructors will motivate you to run, lift, and work harder than ever before.

The Charlotte Exclusive Membership

12 class/month recurring membership: $169 - $14/class

30 class/month recurring membership: $225 - less than $8/ class

What else comes with this membership:

Unlimited First-Timer Guest Passes

$50 Welcome E-Commerce Credit to the Barry’s Shop

Barry’s X Video-On-Demand access through 2023

For more info, message @iamzachib, or visit barrys.com/studio/charlotte

