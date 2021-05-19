Cooking with basil

Recipes with fresh herbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cooking with fresh herbs is way easier than you think! This season is perfect for cooking with fresh ingredients, especially with farmer’s markets open again. Heidi Billotto joined Charlotte Today with a great recipe for pesto you can make with fresh basil. You can use this pesto as a salad dressing, on chicken or as a dip! For more tips and recipes head online to https://www.heidibillottofood.com

Here is the recipe:

1 packed cup fresh Italian basil leaves ( or a mix of basil and fresh mint)

½-3/4 cup of pine nuts or pignola ( or use almonds instead)

1 cup fresh shredded Parmesan cheese

½-3/4 cup Kores Estate extra virgin olive oil

Combine the basil, and pine nuts in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Process until the basil and the nuts are both finely chopped. Add in the shredded cheese. With the machine running, drizzle the olive oil through the feed tube until the pesto reaches your desired consistency.