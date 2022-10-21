This event benefits Dancers Against Cancer

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baubles and Bubbles Gala is this weekend, at the Ballantyne Hotel. This event helps raise money for Dancers Against Cancer. According to their website, the “I’m A Dancer Against Cancer” campaign was founded in 2012 in a response to the loss of a young dancer from cancer. Since then, it has become a beacon of hope in the dance community, uniting dancers all over the nation.

In 2014, Dancers Against Cancer became an official 501(c) 3 to continue to provide financial assistance to dance educators, dancers and family members impacted by cancer. To date, DAC has proudly raised over 2 MILLION dollars in donations that directly benefit those in need.

Dancers Against Cancer is grateful for the support of the dance community and we will continue to make a difference in the lives of dancers fighting cancer.

While Baubles and Bubbles tickets are sold out, you can still participate in the silent auction! You can also donate by visiting BandBGala.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.