Be my Valentine!

Tips to help survive the most romantic day of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So, you've been out four or five times, maybe dating but haven't had the "The Talk" yet? You've met their friends but need clarification on what that means. And now, Valentine's Day is around the corner! How do you play it cool but still make sure you have plans for the most romantic night of the year? Thank goodness Jennifer Hurvitz, the relationship expert, is here to give tips on “How to Do Valentine's Day When You're Not Sure Where You Stand.”

We know this can be a confusing and cause so much stress and anxiety” says Hurvitz. Here's are some tips that may help you ease the stress of a Valentine date.

Tip 1: SAY NOTHING - but be prepared to be alone. Play dumb, "What's Valentine's Day?" Silence is golden. Act like you don't even know what it is, and if they ask you for plans, awesome. If not, it's an excellent night to binge a show on Netflix and hop back on the dating apps.

Tip 2: FEEL THEM OUT - Ask them how they feel about Valentine's Day in general. Do they hate the Hallmark Holiday, or do they go goo-goo over anything red and sparkly? Based on their answer, you can see their position and then offer your opinion. For example ask, "Do you want to do something casual together?" Cross your fingers that it's a YES.

Tip 3: GO BIG OR GO HOME - Do the asking. Take the initiative. Plan it all, baby! Don't wait for them to do it! Asking them will ensure you either have a date or you don't. If you're a planner, this is a good strategy to take.

Tip 4: MAKE OTHER PLANS - Making other plans stops you from losing your mind, hinting around, and feeling vulnerable as you wait for them to ask you out for THE Most Romantic Day Ever! Arrange something with your girlfriends, like Galantines Day, or with the Guys, like a fun sporting event or Axe Throwing. Big groups can be so fun and take the pressure off.