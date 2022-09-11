Be wary of holiday scams!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are upon us. There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small business Saturday just to name a few and that means

the scammer will be looking to steal your identity and money. Here with more is Tom Bartholomy from the BBB. Holidays are notorious for people being scammed and taken advantage of. Black Friday is the single busiest shopping day of the year. These tips can make your Black Friday shopping experience productive… and maybe even enjoyable. Cyber Monday is one of the year's top shopping days. When hunting for deals, be wary of misleading ads, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers.Being online although convenient is a haven for charlatans, fakes and deceivers. When you purchase you need to keep some things in mind.