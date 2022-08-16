How to achieve the beach wave and no makeup look

Easy tips and products to get this effortless style

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beach wave and the no makeup look are the hottest trends happening in beauty! You might be surprised how easy these two trends are to achieve. Don’t overthink it. Keep it simple.

For the beach wave, all you need is a good texture spray and a 1 to 1.5” curling iron. Spray in texture spray. Sectioning is key. Section up the top crown of the hair. Take small 1” sections and curl the middle of the hair, leaving 1 inch ends out. Take down section and Continue all around the head leaving out sections that are uncurled. Finish with texture spray and brush through. This is going to give you a “beach” look that is easy and achievable.

Here are the products you need to get the no makeup look.

1st — BB Cream or Tinted Moisturizer

With the no makeup look, you must keep your foundation product super light and sheer. It should even-out the skin and blur imperfections, not cover the skin. I recommend BB from iMpact color cosmetics.

2nd — Cream Cheek Color

Sometimes a powder cheek color can look as if it’s just sitting on the skin as opposed to being like a second skin. Cream cheek color is the perfect option for keeping things light and sheer. The best thing is it can be applied quick and easy with your fingertips. Apply to the apple of the cheeks and you’re done.

3rd — Define your brows + mascara

You want to bring attention to the eyes, but keep it minimalistic.

4th — Tinted lip balm or a neutral gloss

To compliment the overall minimal look, keep the lips very neutral in tone and make sure it’s a super hydrating formula.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.