Bear Food, has you covered when if comes to gourmet peanuts, & pecans located in Downtown Matthews

Bear Food in Downtown Matthews has tons of variety if you're in the market for gourmet peanuts. Located in Matthews, NC at 130 Station St. Suite 1H, Bear Food has an interesting beginning. On Friday's show we talked with Owner, Mac Brydon.

Brydon recalls “My mom started selling Virginia peanuts in the early 2000's, and every Christmas the whole family would chip in to help. I still have memories of sitting in the living room with my brother, gluing labels on peanut cans for hours. We didn't mind the work because we knew the more cans we labeled, the more presents on Christmas! These memories got me thinking, if people consistently bought peanuts from my mom every year, no matter what, I could probably sell them too!” Brydon goes on to add: “Even though I was in rival peanut territory at the time, Georgia, I knew there was a market. Paying homage to my current university, the Mercer Bears, I decided to create a gourmet peanut company. Boom! The Bear Food brand was made. "

Brydon adds “While creating the company, outside of just designing a label and diving into sales, I wanted to involve something that was close to my heart, and it involved my best friend and older brother, Miller. Miller has Down Syndrome. He had just graduated high school and was struggling to figure out his next steps. Miller is smart, strong, funny, and an amazing dancer, but had never been given a springboard into adult life, like I had with college. This is the typical story for many young adults with disabilities throughout America.”

A portion of every order is donated to Rainbow Express Ministries, a local partner a half-mile down the road. Through Rainbow Express, we help them develop seminars, events, and experiences to help young adults with disabilities continue to grow their job training and skill sets. Here are just a small sample size of Bear Food Products.

Bear Mix

It has an absolutely addicting sweet, spicy, peppery seasoning, a delicious crunch, fresh flavor, and high quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. It’s our best seller and most popular product.

Dill pickle

This addictive combination of dill pickle and peanut pair perfectly with a cold beverage! The surprising punch of flavor is irresistible and will catch you craving more.

Honey Toasted Gourmet Pecans

Sweet tooth's beware! Sweet delicious honey, salted butter, and southern love. These Honey Toasted Gourmet Pecans are insanely tasty! In your first bite, you get a burst of flavor. Honey melts in your mouth in the first crunch and then a little bit of salty pecan comes at the end.

Gourmet Peanut Brittle

Packed with buttery Virginia peanuts and southern love, these sweet squares will be hard to put down! Cooked the old-fashioned way, not to crunchy, but not to soft, this brittle is always perfect for any occasion. Great next to the fire will drinking a hot drink, Perfect for the stocking or a small gift during the holidays,