Beauty "must haves" for summer

Charlton Alicea Tapp shares some tips and tricks to have you glowing for the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Pads

A powerful body exfoliant treatment, packed with alpha beta, hydroxy acids, enzymes, bakuchiol and hydrators squalane and hyaluronic acid to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and soothe.

Summer skin is all about starting from a good foundation of naturally healthy and radiant skin. Not just self tanner or lotion but truly different products that invigorate your skin from the inside out. Alpha beta and beta hydroxy acids, enzymes plus bakuchiol effectively exfoliate, brighten and help support your collagen production for visibly younger skin on more than just your face. These pads are specially designed for your body's thicker skin, penetrating deep, allowing for a smoother and more beautiful tan or lotion application.

Coola Sunless Tan Luminizing Body Serum

A powerful tanning serum that immediately illuminates for a buildable natural-looking tan. Create a shimmery, sun-kissed radiance without the harsh and damaging rays of UV that unnecessarily age and damage your skin. Use serum daily in order to create a natural-looking deeper and more golden tan.

Babe Lash Essential Serum

Would you believe that in as little as 6-8 weeks you can have longer lashes than you've ever dreamed of? Just a thin swipe of the Babe Lash Essential Serum before bed every night will be like miracle-grow for your lashes. You'll be batting those big, beautiful lashes in no time, so start now and don't wait. This is a great alternative to lash extensions, with it being better long term for the health of your lashes, as well as long lasting!

Natural Bisse Inhibit Retinol Eye Lift

A dynamic and mighty eye treatment with Octamioxyl-6 Advanced, Encapsulated retinol,4 types of hyaluronic acid, darutoside, organic silicon and silk tree Niacinamide to visibly relax the appearance of fine lines, boost luminosity, and reinvigorate the eyes with intense hydration. One of our best sellers, it is sure to repair the damages of the summer sun and peel back the layers of Pandemic stress lines. Always use the ceramic applicator to help drain the lymph fluids that collect in the under-eye area that give the appearance of under-eye bags!

Golden Hour

Inspired by the illuminating light from the golden rays of the sun, this richly toned eyeshadow palette features eight alluring shades. A versatile range of velvety mattes and shimmering metallics. This revolutionary new formula is infused with Mango Butter and Vitamin E which means no fall-out due to its creamy texture, and it's totally vegan too.

Looking at this palette will keep you inspired for those long awaited tropical nights. Springtime is the perfect time to start practicing with fun colored shadows you've never used before.