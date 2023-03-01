Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics shares products that won't break the bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!

1 — Ever tried putting on hand lotion, then try to use hand sanitizer? It’s not a “good look”. One of Stanley's favorite budget-friendly winter go-to products for hands is Vaseline Clinical Care Hand Sanitizer Lotion. It’s $3.

2 — Peanuts X Wet n Wild Makeup Collection is EVERYTHING and It’s selling out everywhere! It's only $15.

3 — With the stress of the holidays and not to mention post-COVID fatigue, sometime sleep can evade us. Stanley's favorite find is Sleep Balm by Badger. Just apply to temples, back of neck and pulse points. The lavender and bergamot offer a calming affect to helps you get better sleep. $7

4 — Carmex. YES, Carmex. During the winter dry months, a medicated lip balm is a must. $2

5 — Whether you’re a teenager or older , blemishes are no respecter of persons?! Stanley's favorite blemish-buster is Power Mud from Glam Glow. You can spot treat of use as all-over mask. $35 (a bit more pricey but last forever & IT WORKS!)

