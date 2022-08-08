Before you play warm-up with BodybyTrainor

Warm-up exercises before you hit the links

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking fitness with our good friend and motivational fitness coach Meghan Trainor. What you may not know is Meghan is quite the golfer! She has been a certified golf professional for 3 years. Meghan has some exercises for the golfer in mind. If you don’t have time to stretch or hit the range Meghan has you covered.

“Getting golfers acclimated and warmed up before they go on the course to play is essential to playing well and getting into a good frame of mind” says Trainor. Many golfers omit these step in when getting ready to play. If you want to improve your game start with a good warmup.

Here are some good drills:

Exercise 1: Leg swings

Get a club to hold and positioned it on the ground. Now with your opposite leg from hand holding the club swing your leg forward. Repeat the other side. To take it up a notch swing your leg across your body and then do the other side. This exercise will allow for good hip turn when hitting the ball.



Exercise 2: Squats with overhead extension

Get into a good squat position. Feet shoulder width apart as you hold the club above your head. Keep your body erect with a slight hinge now squat downward. Now push aggressively from heels to standing position and repeat the exercise. This exercise helps to generate power from your legs.



Exercise 3: Reverse lunge to chop

With club in both hands and in a sprinter running stance, take the club and like an oar make a rowing motion as if paddling in a kayak. Repeat the other side. This exercise is good for circulation and range of motion.

Exercise 4: Shoulder opener in golf position



For this exercises you don’t need the club. Slightly hinge forward with your hands in a praying position in front of your chest. Take your right hand and open, meaning twisting or turning away from your left hand which is still in its original position. Make sure to squeeze the shoulder blades together before returning to praying position. The work on your obliques will allow for good range of motion on your golf swing.