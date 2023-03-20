Great looks for any kind of wedding

Bellezza Boutique has great options for the next wedding you attend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is a very popular season for weddings. If you plan to attend one this season and need a great dress for the occasion, Bellezza Boutique at Phillips Place in Southpark has great options! Owner of Bellezza Boutique, Michelle Renée, says the store has become a hot spot for those looking for something to wear as a wedding guest.

In the spring there are many different levels of attire people go for with their wedding. At Bellezza Boutique, they have a wide variety to fit your needs. They have beautiful gowns that are great for a formal wedding, or cocktail dresses for a semi-formal wedding. They also have casual dresses for a more laid-back wedding or even a beach wedding!

Bellezza Boutique is a full service boutique that gives each customer individual attention and try to make them look and feel better about themselves. They want them to walk out smiling and looking and feeling better about themselves. For more information, go online to www.bellezza-boutique.com.

