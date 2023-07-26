Benefits of having a positive mindset

Kristy Kuhl shares ways to increase happiness and motivation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having a positive mindset can really make a huge impact on your life. Kristy Kuhl has some tips for cultivating a more positive mindset.

1. Catch yourself when you have negative thoughts. When you have a negative thought, you should be able to catch it and quickly switch it to a positive one.

2. Have a gratitude practice. We focus so much on what we don't have or haven't done, and shift it to being thankful for what we have and have done.

3. Self care is so important. When we feel and look better, other areas of our lives feel better as well.

4. Get into nature. When you are close to nature, it awakens your senses and provides a lot of clarity.

