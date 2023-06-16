Happy Healers Festival is June 17th

Benton Integrative Medicine is happy to host this event

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Doctor Cammy Benton at Benton Integrative Medicine is hosting the 'Happy Healers Festival' coming up this Saturday June 17th. It is a great opportunity to learn more about the Charlotte Area holistic healing community and how they can help you.

There will be hands on presentations, learning sessions with local experts, and wellness products with great demonstrations. On top of all of that, there will be music, craft vendors and food vendors on site.

Don't miss out on this fun and informative event. The 'Happy Healers Festival' is taking place tomorrow June 17th from 12 pm to 6 pm at Birkdale Business Park 2 located in Huntersville.

Find more information about Benton Integrative Medicine at bentonintegrative.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.