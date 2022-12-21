Treatments Benton Integrative Medicine offers for both men and women

They offer Gainswave treatment for men and Femiwave for women

According to the Benton Integrative Medicine website, their goal is to offer affordable Direct Primary Care from a holistic perspective.

They offer a gainswave treatment for men, which is a painless shockwave treatment for erectile dysfunction and peyronie’s (curvature of the penis.) Gainswave can also help with symptoms of enlarged prostate like nighttime urination and frequency of urination. Men should know that gainswave does not work in men with diabetes or prostate surgeries.

They also have Femiwave for women’s sexual dysfunction, menopausal dryness, and urinary incontinence using the same painless shockwave therapy.

Consults are only $50 for a 30 minute consult. They offer men’s and women’s hormone therapy as well. For more information, go online to bentonintegrative.com.

