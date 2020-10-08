CHARLOTTE, N.C. — https://www.chefjillakerray.com
Berry Balsamic Salmon Salad
By Chef Jill Aker-Ray
Serving Size
Yields 2
Cook Time
15 minutes
Ingredients
2-6 Oz. Wild Salmon Filet(s)
Salt/Pepper OR favorite spice rub
1/3 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
3 tsp. sugar
1 Tb. minced shallots
5 oz baby spinach
1 cup blueberries
1/4 cup feta-cubed or crumbled
1/2 cup shallots, thinly sliced
Additional fruit or veggies (in season)for color, nutrients and flavor
(I like yellow or red bell pepper, heirloom grape tomatoes or mango)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 F.. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Coat with cooking spray, place the salmon down, and then season generously with salt and pepper or other seasoning.
Brush salmon with the glaze and place in oven. Cook for 13-15 minutes, or until desired level of doneness. (This can also be cooked on the grill or in a lodge cast iron skillet)
In a salad bowl, arrange spinach with berries, sliced shallots, and feta. Top with salmon and drizzle extra glaze on top. Serve immediately.