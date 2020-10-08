Chef Jill Aker Ray shares this summer delight

Berry Balsamic Salmon Salad

By Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Serving Size

Yields 2

Cook Time

15 minutes

Ingredients

2-6 Oz. Wild Salmon Filet(s)

Salt/Pepper OR favorite spice rub

1/3 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

3 tsp. sugar

1 Tb. minced shallots

5 oz baby spinach

1 cup blueberries

1/4 cup feta-cubed or crumbled

1/2 cup shallots, thinly sliced

Additional fruit or veggies (in season)for color, nutrients and flavor

(I like yellow or red bell pepper, heirloom grape tomatoes or mango)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 F.. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Coat with cooking spray, place the salmon down, and then season generously with salt and pepper or other seasoning.

Brush salmon with the glaze and place in oven. Cook for 13-15 minutes, or until desired level of doneness. (This can also be cooked on the grill or in a lodge cast iron skillet)