Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling talks Mental Health Awareness Month

The month of May serves as a reminder: mental health issues can impact people in a variety of ways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as we've learned mental health issues can impact people in a variety of ways.

Today Dr. Robert Matlack from Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling shares some of the options that are out there to help people.

Doctor Matlack says: "the pandemic, isolation, and anxiety certainly didn't help people."

Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling has a variety of services that can help people of all ages. Their services come at a time where it is no longer taboo to talk about mental health.