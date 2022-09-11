Get a Big Bo Box for your next Panthers tailgate

The boxes are big enough to feed the whole tailgate

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are hosting their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday. They need your support on and off the field – so grab a Big Bo Box to show your support!

Bojangles has brought back its beloved tradition of team-themed Big Bo Boxes, this year featuring Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, North Carolina A&T University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, Western Carolina University, University of Tennessee and its NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers.

Enjoy customizable Big Bo Boxes filled with 8-, 12- or 20-piece chicken, served alongside a choice of home-style fixins, made-from-scratch biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea®. The boxes also include cups, plates and utensils.

Team-themed Big Bo Boxes will be available at restaurants in each team’s primary market(s) while supplies last. Fans can also skip the line and order ahead on the bright yellow Bojangles app, found in the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.