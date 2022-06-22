Get freshly cut flowers from Big Dog Flowers

Mia's Big Adventures takes us to Cauble Creek using the Visit NC Farms App

Big Dog Flowers is a local flower farm, providing a variety of seasonal flowers. Cut flower bouquets and subscription services are also available. This business is run by just one woman, with some help from family and friends.

You can find the Big Dog Flower Stand at 3115 Hwy 152 West. Right off the road you’ll find a small flower stand stocked with beautiful and freshly cut flowers. Find Big Dog Flowers on Facebook.

You can catch Mia’s Big Adventures all summer long. Every spot you see Mia explore can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

